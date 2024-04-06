IIM donates Rs 20L to its Bhubaneswar Chapter

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) has contributed Rs 20 lakh to its Bhubaneswar Chapter for promoting metallurgy among students of Odisha.

Convenor of IIM-ATM (annual technical meeting) 2023 committee and advisor of Hindalco Industries Ltd Bibhu Mishra handed over the cheque of Rs 20 lakh to IIM Bhubaneswar Chapter chairman and director of IMMT Bhubaneswar AK Chaubey at a function held here recently.

The amount would be spend on organising seminars and symposiums for college and university students, research scholars and working technical professionals to promote metallurgy and explore innovations in the field of metal production. At present, IIM Bhubaneswar Chapter has over 200 members, officials said.

Essar Minmet and IIM-ATM 2023 committee chairman SS Mohanty, co-chairmen of IIM-ATM 2023 Ramanuj Narayan and Sadashiv Samantray and IIM Bhubaneswar Chapter secretary Ajit Panigrahi were present.