Luna riverbed dredged, water crisis in Odisha's Kendrapara solved, claims civic body

KENDRAPARA: To tide over water crisis in Kendrapara municipality during summer, the public health engineering organisation (PHEO) has dredged the riverbed of Luna at Kalapada which seems to have met the drinking water needs of over 75,000 people.

“Luna river had dried up and was not de-silted for many years due to which sand and mud had accumulated on the riverbed. We dredged it to facilitate flow of water. The riverbed has been dredged for a length of 1 km, 20 feet deep and 30 feet wide to facilitate collection of water and its supply through pipelines,” assistant engineer, PHEO, Kendrapara Raman Kumar Dash said. Dash further informed that around 1.80 lakh litre of water is continuously pumped out for around 16 hours a day to cater to drinking water needs of around 75,000 residents of Kendrapara municipality.

“The town reels under severe water crisis every summer as the river goes dry. This year, the PHEO officials solved the issue by dredging the water body,” said chairperson of Kendrapara municipality Sarita Sahoo.