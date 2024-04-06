Odisha: Chief secy reviews poll plans in Kotia

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Amid the tension between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over conduct of the upcoming elections in Kotia, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday visited the bordering panchayat in Pottangi block to review poll preparedness of the local administration.

Accompanied by senior revenue and police officials, Jena took stock of the arrangements for polling in nine booths of the panchayat where elections will be held on May 13. He also assessed the ground realities in Kotia with the district officials.

The chief secretary reviewed the ongoing development works in the panchayat. He visited Kurudipadar village and inspected the Biju Pucca houses of beneficiaries. He also inspected the local broom making unit and anganwadi centre before reviewing the educational infrastructure in the model school, delivery of healthcare facilities in the local hospital and functioning of the police outpost in Kotia.

Jena interacted with locals about the implementation of various Odisha government schemes. He said the focus of the state government is on infrastructure development and income-generating programmes tailored for Kotia residents.