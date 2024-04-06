Odisha government's water management scheme extended till 2029

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has extended its command area development and water management scheme for five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Approved in the last cabinet, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 763.47 crore will support construction of a field channel network of 2,400 km on 80,000 hectare of command area. Once constructed, the field channel network will ensure equitable distribution of available irrigation water up to the tail end to reduce the gap between irrigation potential created and utilised.

The channel network will increase production and productivity by way of on-farm water management with crop diversification. Under the scheme, as many as 266 awareness training programmes will be conducted for farmers on scientific water management practices for enhancing agricultural production and productivity. Besides the topographical survey and planning for alignment of field channels and field drains on over 1.5 lakh hectare in different commands, 12 pilot studies for advanced on-farm water management will be taken up.