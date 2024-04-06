Odisha govt transfers six IPS and two IAS officers on ECI’s order

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday transferred six IPS and two IAS officers in compliance with orders of Election Commission of India (ECI).

IG-rank officer Ashish Kumar Singh was shifted and Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, a 2003 batch officer and IG Vigilance, posted as new Central Range IG in place of the former. Singh was posted as IG, CM’s security. “Kaushal has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time,” read a notification issued by the Home department. DIG Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) Umashankar Dash was posted as Angul SP. He replaced 2012 batch officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

Another officer Prakash R, who was DIG Vigilance, was transferred and posted as Cuttack DCP replacing Kanwar Vishal Singh. Similarly, Brijesh Kumar Rai, a 2009 batch officer and DIG Intelligence in-charge security wing, was transferred and posted as Rourkela SP in place of Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.