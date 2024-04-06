Odisha govt transfers six IPS and two IAS officers on ECI’s order

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday transferred six IPS and two IAS officers in compliance with orders of Election Commission of India (ECI).
IG-rank officer Ashish Kumar Singh was shifted and Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, a 2003 batch officer and IG Vigilance, posted as new Central Range IG in place of the former. Singh was posted as IG, CM’s security. “Kaushal has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time,” read a notification issued by the Home department. DIG Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) Umashankar Dash was posted as Angul SP. He replaced 2012 batch officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.
Another officer Prakash R, who was DIG Vigilance, was transferred and posted as Cuttack DCP replacing Kanwar Vishal Singh. Similarly, Brijesh Kumar Rai, a 2009 batch officer and DIG Intelligence in-charge security wing, was transferred and posted as Rourkela SP in place of Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.
Mishra, Singh and Mahapatra have been posted as Vigilance SP, DIG SIW and additional SRC respectively. Khurda SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth was transferred and appointed as AIG, State Police Headquarters and Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M as Vigilance SP.
On the day, the General Administration department issued a notification and appointed Arindam Dakua as new Cuttack collector and Anupam Saha as Jagatsinghpur collector. Dakua and Saha replaced Vineet Bhardwaj and Parul Patwari respectively. Dakua, 2011-batch officer, was serving as director-cum-additional secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation with additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission.
Saha of 2012 batch was posted as state project director, OSEPA with additional charge of member secretary, Mo School and labour commissioner. The ECI had ordered transfer of six IPS and two IAS officers and asked the chief secretary to provide a panel of three names for each posting. The transfers were ordered amid allegations by the BJP of unholy nexus between officials and the ruling BJD.