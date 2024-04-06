Party hopping order of the day in Odisha politics

BHUBANESWAR: The election season invariably sets a political merry go round in motion across the states as well as nationally. But, Odisha, this time, is witnessing the phenomenon in its wildest shape ever.

Ever since the alliance talks between the BJP and BJD broke down and both decided to go separate, the trend of desertions and joining has caught on like wildfire in both the parties. Party leaders, sitting and former MPs and legislators have switched sides like there is no tomorrow, thanks to the biggest consideration of getting a ticket for the elections.

Interestingly, at least 30 per cent of the BJD candidates for the Lok Sabha seats are turncoats, who joined the party only recently. The party has announced candidates for 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha segments so far.

The regional party, which has been in power in the state for last 26 years, has fielded party-hoppers in seven Lok Sabha constituencies - Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara, Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bargarh and Keonjhar. Turncoats have been nominated in six out of 108 Assembly segments for which tickets have been announced by BJD so far. BJD’s candidate for Bargarh Lok Sabha segment Parineeta Mishra was the fastest to get a ticket. Wife of former BJP vice-president of Bargarh district Sushant Mishra, she was handed over the party ticket nearly two hours after the couple joined BJD.