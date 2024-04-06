Samal promises paddy MSP of Rs 3,100, 7L jobs, if BJP comes to power in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With elections only around a month away and candidates for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats becoming battle-ready, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday stepped on the accelerator of poll promises for the electorate, covering the crucial section of farmers, youth, poor and working class.

While promising that the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy will be enhanced to Rs 3,100 from Rs 2,183 per quintal, if the BJP is elected to power in the state, Samal said, the saffron party will create at least seven lakh jobs every year.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP state headquarters here, Samal said the BJD government in the state failed to protect the interests of farmers and has neglected the agriculture sector during its long tenure. The BJP government on assuming office after the elections will immediately enhance the MSP on paddy including the bonus amount. Referring to the poor track record of the state government in addressing unemployment among youth, Samal said seven lakh government jobs will created by BJP after it comes to power.

“A BJP government will usher in all-round development in Odisha. Steps will be taken to ensure no person leaves the state to work as ‘dadan’ (bonded) labourer in other parts of the country,” he said. Besides, he alleged, the government has failed to protect the interests of common people by not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The BJP will implement the scheme in the state as soon as it is is elected, he said.