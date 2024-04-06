Samal promises paddy MSP of Rs 3,100, 7L jobs, if BJP comes to power in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With elections only around a month away and candidates for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats becoming battle-ready, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday stepped on the accelerator of poll promises for the electorate, covering the crucial section of farmers, youth, poor and working class.
While promising that the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy will be enhanced to Rs 3,100 from Rs 2,183 per quintal, if the BJP is elected to power in the state, Samal said, the saffron party will create at least seven lakh jobs every year.
Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP state headquarters here, Samal said the BJD government in the state failed to protect the interests of farmers and has neglected the agriculture sector during its long tenure. The BJP government on assuming office after the elections will immediately enhance the MSP on paddy including the bonus amount. Referring to the poor track record of the state government in addressing unemployment among youth, Samal said seven lakh government jobs will created by BJP after it comes to power.
“A BJP government will usher in all-round development in Odisha. Steps will be taken to ensure no person leaves the state to work as ‘dadan’ (bonded) labourer in other parts of the country,” he said. Besides, he alleged, the government has failed to protect the interests of common people by not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The BJP will implement the scheme in the state as soon as it is is elected, he said.
Coming down heavily on the state government, Samal said the BJD does have any sympathy for the poor and middle class. Lakhs of people have lost their money to the chit fund scam and the state government has done little to compensate the investors who were cheated by the dubious operators.
“The BJP will ensure that all small depositors who had parted with their hard-earned money in hope of good returns will get back their invested amount. The BJP will also rid the system of corruption and run a corruption-free government. Where there is BJP, there is development and growth,” he said.
Samal lashed out at BJD leaders for trying to creating a narrative on alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. “This false perception created by BJD has been exposed and the BJP will certainly come to power in Odisha this time,” he said while urging his party’s leaders and workers to go to people with the message of all-round development of the state.
