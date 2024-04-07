Baripada city grapples with heatwave, water crisis

BARIPADA: As the relentless heatwave grips the state, Baripada municipality and its neighbouring villages find themselves in the throes of both scorching temperatures and a dire drinking water crisis.

With an urgent need for 17 million litre of water daily to alleviate the plight of residents across the municipality’s 18 wards, the shortfall of 5 million litre poses a daunting challenge.

Despite efforts by the department to provide pipeline water supply, residents bear with daily inconveniences due to insufficient water reaching their homes.

The Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco) has been tasked with supplying water to over 27,000 consumers, yet alleged bureaucratic delays have left 5,231 families awaiting pipeline connections.

The long-awaited Jambhira mega water supply project, initiated 11 years ago by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, remains incomplete, much to the dismay of locals. Expressing frustration over the project’s prolonged delay, residents Susant Dey and Deepak Raibabu blame both officials and the BJD government for neglecting their responsibilities.