Bijoy Mohapatra puts weight behind son Aravinda

KENDRAPARA: This is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests. This adage applies to senior BJP leader and veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra who started canvassing for his son Aravinda, who is contesting from the Patkura Assembly seat as a BJD candidate, during a meeting in Kalapada recently.

Once a bitter critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bijoy’s presence at a BJD meeting after over 24 years has not only raised curiosity but also eyebrows among his colleagues from the saffron party which is contemplating on action against him.

“I informed BJP state president Manmohan Samal about the activities of Bijoy. The party will soon take proper action against him,” said Kishor Panda, president of the district unit of BJP.

Senior BJP leader Baidyanath Chatterjee said Mohapatra senior had been criticising the state government for over two decades but now, is toeing BJD line after allowing his son Aravinda to join the ruling party. “Despite being humiliated by the BJD supremo, he is canvassing for his son. It is illegal since he is still a member of the saffron party,” Chatterjee rued.