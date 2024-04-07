Debrigarh shines as eco-tourism hub; visitor footfall touches 70K

SAMBALPUR: In a significant milestone, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded the highest revenue of a whopping Rs 3.45 crore from eco-tourism activities during the fiscal year 2023-24. This achievement underscores the sanctuary’s growing popularity as a prime destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife aficionados.
The sanctuary registered a footfall of 70,000 tourists, of which 50 per cent belonged to Odisha, 20 pc from West Bengal and 30 pc from 15 other states along with foreigners. In FY 2022-23, it had recorded a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore with a footfall of 30,000 visitors.
While Debrigarh’s transformation into a tourism hub has significantly benefitted both conservation efforts and the economic and social development of local forest-dependent communities, the success is attributed to the dedication of the local community who manage various tourism services including 14 night stay cottages.
Besides boosting tourism revenue, the sanctuary authorities have spearheaded parallel conservation initiatives aimed at preserving the natural ecosystem. One noteworthy accomplishment is the declaration of the entire sanctuary, including the eco-tourism zone and all the 48 protection establishments inside Debrigarh ‘Free From Single Use Plastic’ from April 1. The change has come following the adoption of a number of small but sustainable behavioural changes.
Members managing the eco-tourism facilities have been trained to use automated machines for cleaning, aquaguards at the water points, unbreakable glass bottles and other accessories for regular use. Besides, use of brass articles have also been initiated from April 1 to upscale community eco-tourism.
Divisional forest officer (wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said a standard operating procedure is being followed for sustainable practice of ‘zero plastic’ and ‘zero trash’. “Safari drives are adhering to necessary precautions and eco-guides taking measures to safeguard the tourists’ valuables at the entry gate,” he added. Two women eco-guides of a neighbouring village have also joined who will help implement zero plastic policy on the sanctuary premises.