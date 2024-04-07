Debrigarh shines as eco-tourism hub; visitor footfall touches 70K

SAMBALPUR: In a significant milestone, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded the highest revenue of a whopping Rs 3.45 crore from eco-tourism activities during the fiscal year 2023-24. This achievement underscores the sanctuary’s growing popularity as a prime destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife aficionados.

The sanctuary registered a footfall of 70,000 tourists, of which 50 per cent belonged to Odisha, 20 pc from West Bengal and 30 pc from 15 other states along with foreigners. In FY 2022-23, it had recorded a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore with a footfall of 30,000 visitors.

While Debrigarh’s transformation into a tourism hub has significantly benefitted both conservation efforts and the economic and social development of local forest-dependent communities, the success is attributed to the dedication of the local community who manage various tourism services including 14 night stay cottages.