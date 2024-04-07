Dharmendra Pradhan begins march for Sambalpur, bets on development

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the BJP has become synonymous with service, dedication and trust for the people of Odisha as well as the entire country. A lot of development has been achieved by the party in the last 10 years which is reflected in Sambalpur. The prime minister has brought a change in the lives of the people of the district, he said.

Pradhan, BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, was speaking at the foundation day celebration of the party at district BJP office here.

He said tremendous progress in housing sector under PMAY, sanitation under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and cooking gas for women under Ujjwala Yojana has been achieved. Sambalpur railway station is being renovated, while IIM has been established and all of it happened due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People’s trust in PM Modi has grown multifold,” he said and urged party workers need to work harder to deliver Modi Ki Guarantee.