Dharmendra Pradhan begins march for Sambalpur, bets on development

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the BJP has become synonymous with service, dedication and trust for the people of Odisha as well as the entire country. A lot of development has been achieved by the party in the last 10 years which is reflected in Sambalpur. The prime minister has brought a change in the lives of the people of the district, he said.
Pradhan, BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, was speaking at the foundation day celebration of the party at district BJP office here.
He said tremendous progress in housing sector under PMAY, sanitation under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and cooking gas for women under Ujjwala Yojana has been achieved. Sambalpur railway station is being renovated, while IIM has been established and all of it happened due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“People’s trust in PM Modi has grown multifold,” he said and urged party workers need to work harder to deliver Modi Ki Guarantee.
On the occasion, Pradhan congratulated party workers and said the tireless efforts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay have turned BJP into the largest political family in the world today with the contributions of stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also trained gun at the state government stating that the BJD even after being in power for 25 years has not been able to maintain law and order, provide clean drinking water as all these apart from unemployment and non-availability of basic facilities are poll issues in Sambalpur and Odisha.
“Let’s go to the people and raise these issues. It should be the resolve of party workers to make the party victorious and make Modi government strong,” he said. BJP leaders Jayanarayan Mishra and district president Girish Patel were present.
Earlier on Friday, Pradhan kickstarted his campaign for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat from Brahmanibil village in Chhendipada block of Angul district. He visited the temple of presiding deity Maa Dakeswari to seek blessings and later addressed a public gathering there.