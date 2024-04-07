Judicial officers should not identify rape victims during trial: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Expressing serious displeasure over disclosure of identity of a minor rape victim in the deposition sheet at a trial court, a single judge bench of the Orissa High Court has directed the Registry, with the permission of Chief Justice, to circulate his judgment specifying the norms among the subordinate judiciary while dealing with such cases.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo was considering a criminal appeal against a January 13, 202 judgment in which the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Keonjhar had convicted two persons for committing rape of a minor girl and sentenced them to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on each.

It is “a very disturbing feature on record” as “in spite of repeated pronouncement of judgments by the Supreme Court on section 228-A of the IPC and in view of the provision under section 33(7) of the POCSO Act, not to disclose the identity of the child at any time during the course of investigation or trial, the name of the victim is mentioned in the deposition sheet,” Justice Sahoo observed.