Koraput constituency offers a fascinating fight

KORAPUT: A triangular fight is in the offing in the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency where Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka will be locked in an intense fight with BJD candidate Kausalya Hikaka and BJP nominee and its ST Morcha national general secretary Kaliram Majhi.

The 2019 poll was a close contest between Saptagiri and Kausalya but BJP’s growing vote share in the constituency could add a twist.

A traditional Congress stronghold, the Lok Sabha seat was represented by veteran leader and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang nine times between 1972 and 2004.

Gamang, who quit Congress in 2015 only to rejoin in January this year, was elected for the first time to the 5th Lok Sabha. He was re-elected from the constituency in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004.

His wife, Hema Gamang, retained the seat for Congress in 1999 elections while Gamang was the Chief Minister of the state for a brief period.

The Congress, historically, held sway over this constituency but the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD broke through in the form of Jayaram Pangi and Jhina Hikaka. In 2009, the seat went to the regional party after Pangi defeated Gamang. The BJD retained the seat in 2014 when party candidate Jhina defeated Gamang by a slender margin.

However, in 2019 the Congress, despite its dismal performance in the general elections, recaptured the Koraput seat with Saptagiri defeating BJD’s Kausalya, spouse of Jhina Hikaka, by a close margin.