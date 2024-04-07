Morning classes for district schools in Odisha due to heatwave

BHUBANESWAR: Schools across Koraput, Angul and Sundargarh districts will operate from 6.30 am to 10.30 am from April 8, in wake of the prevailing heatwave condition. This was notified by the education officers (DEO) of the districts on Saturday.

The directive is applicable to both government, aided and privately-managed schools.

The DEOs stated that Class I to XII will operate only during these hours to help the children and school staff return home before the heat peaks and escape sunstroke.

All officials concerned will submit a compliance report in this regard every working day to the district collector. All schools have also been directed to ensure drinking water supply on the campuses and stock ORS packets.

Khurda district has already implemented a similar directive. Earlier, the School and Mass Education department had directed all schools to conduct classes from 7 am to 11.30 am from April 2.