Odisha govt restricts outdoor sports, asks people not to go out from 11 am to 3 pm

BHUBANESWAR: With scorching heat making lives miserable across the state, special relief commissioner(SRC)’s office on Saturday issued an extended summer advisory asking the Sports department to restrict outdoor sports activities.

Additional SRC in a letter to the director of Sports and Youth Services department stated it has come to the notice of the government that inspite of the hot weather, outdoor sports such as cricket, football, hockey etc are being organised in several areas of the state.

As per IMD’s forecast, hot and humid weather and heatwave is likely to prevail in the state. Keeping in view the weather condition, it is requested to take precautionary measures and restrict all outdoor game activities like cricket, football, hockey in this period, the letter stated.

The additional SRC also cautioned people on heatwave and asked them take precautionary measures while stepping outside between 11 am and 3 pm. As per IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 39 and 41 degree Celsius in interior parts and between 36 and 38 degree Celsius in coastal districts of the state. Similarly, relative humidity will be around 40 to 60 per cent over coastal and between 20 to 40 per cent over interior areas.

Accordingly the government has sought strict enforcement on all outdoor sports activities, the additional SRC stated.