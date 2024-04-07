Odisha teacher held for leaking question papers on YouTube

BHUBANESWAR: A school teacher was on Saturday arrested for allegedly leaking summative assessment-II question papers of Class I to VIII on his wife’s YouTube channel.

The accused Jagannath Kar (29) of Jhadanga village in Jajpur district, is an assistant teacher at Gopinath Jew nodal upper primary school in Sridharpur and his wife Rutupurna Pati (27) runs the YouTube channel - ‘ProAnswer’. Rutuparna is also an accused but she was served a notice and let off as the couple have an 18-month-old daughter.

In a bid to make quick money by increasing the subscriber base and likes/share of their content, the couple uploaded the question papers on their YouTube channel on March 9, six days ahead of the examinations. The channel has over 25,000 subscribers and 103 videos.

Kar had taken the question papers on behalf of the headmistress of Itara primary school from the cluster resource centre coordinator. Before handing over the question papers to the headmistress, he took the question papers to his house where he and Rutupurna photographed them using a mobile phone and uploaded them on their YouTube channel on March 15.

The then state project director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), Anupam Saha, had lodged a complaint in this connection with the Cyber Crime and Economic offence police station here basing on which a case was registered on March 18.

During investigation, police arrested another YouTuber Samir Sahu (21) of Khandadeuli village in Ganjam district on March 30 for uploading the question papers on his channel - ‘Samir Educational’. Investigation revealed Sahu had procured the question papers from the accused couple. “Two mobile phones, one laptop and nine answer sheets were seized from Kar and his wife. Further probe is on,” said a police officer.