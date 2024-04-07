Odisha youth hacked to death while sleeping

BERHAMPUR: A 24-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in his house at Pandia village within Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Murali Badatya.

The incident came to the fore when Murali’s father who was sleeping on the verandah went inside the house to drink water and found his son lying in a pool of blood. He immediately rushed him to Hinjilicut sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Purushottampur police reached the village to investigate into the matter. Preliminary investigation suggested Murali was attacked with sharp weapons while he was asleep.

Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is learnt that Murali had picked up a quarrel with a group of dancers during ‘Danda’ performance in the village two days back. The killing might be the fallout of the quarrel, sources said.

The murder has fuelled tension in the area and also assumed political colours in the election season. Political parties are trying to make it law and order issue for the upcoming polls.