Paradip MLA Sambit’s wife Gitanjali emerges on political scene, adds twist to ticket race

PARADIP: With the BJD playing the waiting game to decide the candidate for the crucial Paradip constituency, the appearance of Gitanjali Routray, wife of sitting MLA Sambit Routray, has added a twist to the political plot.

Gitanjali, also daughter-in-law of the veteran leader late Damodar Rout, took centrestage at a public meeting in Kujang on Friday to rally support for her to secure the BJD ticket for the Paradip seat.

Sambit has been facing stiff resistance from dissident groups and in a bid to salvage the situation, party leaders convened an organisational meeting in Kujang where support for Sambit was mobilised.

In fact, the meeting is being seen as Sambit’s way of show of strength to nullify the dissidence and at the same time to project wife Gitanjali as an option.

Addressing party workers, Gitanjali said, “I am the daughter-in-law of Damodar Rout and committed to fulfilling the dreams of my father-in-law who worked all his life for the development of Paradip, Kujang, and Ersama.”

In the past, she had also accompanied her mother-in-law in campaigning door-to-door for Rout senior when he contested from this seat. She had campaigned for her husband in the last Assembly election.

Legislator Sambit also expressed shock at the activities of dissidents, especially by the former chairman of Kujang block and former sarpanch, who he claimed were supported by his father.