Rs 55 lakh cash seized in Odisha's Sonepur

SONEPUR: Police on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of `55 lakh from a car and detained six persons travelling in it under Binka police limits in the district.

According to sources, on Saturday morning, checking of vehicles was going on as part of pre-election exercise to check illegal transport of money, liquor and arms at a check post near College Square in Binka when the police team intercepted an MUV coming from Singijuba near Rampur in Binka.

Subsequently, the team found stash of cash from the car amounting to Rs 55,20,000. There were six people including a woman in the vehicle, who were going towards Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

However, when questioned about the money, they could not produce any document in support of the currency notes following which police seized the entire money and detained them. The cash was found in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Binka IIC, Sarangadhara Panigrahi said, “Six persons have been detained for questioning. We have also informed the district grievance committee and IT department for further investigation. The IT team will reach here on Sunday.”