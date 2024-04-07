Secondary steel makers struggle to reap profit in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Amid domestic iron price fluctuation, the secondary iron and steel industries, mostly in the MSME segment, in Sundargarh district are feeling the heat of sustaining profitability with no commensurate fall in cost of iron ores against failing prices of iron products.

Industry sources informed, over the past three to four months, around 42 sponge iron plants in Sundargarh are running to capacity and feeling the pressure to sustain profitability with high cost of production to their relatively small profit margin.

They said sponge iron is mostly converted into billets to produce finished long products including steel rod, angle and channels. For a while the sponge price was on the lower side at about Rs 26,000 per tonne, adding two days ago sponge iron price rose to around Rs 29,500 to allow some relief, but dropped by Rs 500 on Saturday amid fear of further fall, they pointed out.

Former chairman of Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association (OSIMA) Yogesh Dalmia said lower sponge iron price is giving them pain as cost of iron ore, the key ingredient in sponge iron making, continues to be on the higher side of above Rs 6,000 per tonne.