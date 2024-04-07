Two sunstroke deaths in Odisha, rain on its way!

BHUBANESWAR: The blistering heatwave which continued its scorching run for the third consecutive day in Odisha reportedly claimed two lives in the state where 23 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Saturday.
The special relief commissioner’s office said it has received reports of two suspected sunstroke deaths in Ganjam and Balangir districts and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the casualties.
Owing to the harsh weather condition, the Health department directed district headquarters hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres to remain prepared to handle any emergency. The healthcare facilities have been asked to keep special beds ready for sunstroke patients and stock up required medicines.
People, however, can expect a much-needed respite from the sweltering weather condition as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any heatwave warning for Odisha till April 12.
“Maximum temperature is expected to fall by 2 degree C to 4 degree C within two days. Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is also expected to occur from Sunday onwards,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Dr Manorama Mohanty.
A trough is expected to form on Sunday and when hot and humid winds blowing from Bay of Bengal interact with it, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity accompanied with gusty winds will likely occur in parts of the state. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts on Monday, she said.
On the day, Angul was the hottest at 43.5 degree C while mercury read 43.2 degree C in Malkangiri. Both Boudh and Titlagarh recorded 43 degree Celsius each.
The state capital sizzled at 39.6 degree C, recording a 3.9 degree decline since Friday when it was the second hottest city in the country. But humidity level of 72 per cent made the heat unbearable in the city. Neighbouring Cuttack’s mercury level witnessed a marginal drop as it recorded 40.1 degree C.