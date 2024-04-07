Two sunstroke deaths in Odisha, rain on its way!

BHUBANESWAR: The blistering heatwave which continued its scorching run for the third consecutive day in Odisha reportedly claimed two lives in the state where 23 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Saturday.

The special relief commissioner’s office said it has received reports of two suspected sunstroke deaths in Ganjam and Balangir districts and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the casualties.

Owing to the harsh weather condition, the Health department directed district headquarters hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres to remain prepared to handle any emergency. The healthcare facilities have been asked to keep special beds ready for sunstroke patients and stock up required medicines.

People, however, can expect a much-needed respite from the sweltering weather condition as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any heatwave warning for Odisha till April 12.