BHUBANESWAR: Transport department has enhanced checking of vehicles at the bordering areas of Odisha for general elections.

Regional transport officers (RTOs) of neighbouring states and their counterparts in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Rourkela, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Ganjam are rigorously inspecting vehicles entering from both sides. The department is carrying out joint enforcement with Central and state agencies like Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, GST, DRI, excise and police. More than 25,610 vehicles were checked at over 142 locations between March 22 and April 5 leading to seizure of illicit liquor, cannabis, cash, garments and shoes, gas stoves and automobile parts.

During the checking, GST department imposed fines on illegal transportation of goods worth Rs 27.72 crore. Officials suspect many goods which were being transported illegally could have been used as freebies ahead of the polls. During a review meeting chaired by Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur virtually on the day, RTOs were asked to carry out enforcement along with other agencies.