Video of Srimandir Parikrama project released by VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of an intense political battle in the state including Puri Lok Sabha constituency, BJD leader and 5-T secretary VK Pandian on Saturday released a video of Srimandir Parikrama project to highlight Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD government’s transformative initiatives to turn Puri into a world heritage city.

Pandian appealed people to experience the Parikrama project. In an Instagram post, that garnered over 6,000 likes within hours, he said the heritage corridor project was Lord’s own work.

“It’s HIS work.. we are just witness. Do experience Sri Mandira Parikrama when you visit Puri next time. It’s blissful. HCM Naveen Patnaik is transforming PURI into a world heritage city.. India and Odisha would be proud of Puri,” he wrote.

With Puri gearing up for a challenging contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the Parikrama project is expected to emerge as one key achievement that the ruling BJD will highlight to win people’s trust in the constituency.