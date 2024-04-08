73,777 families of Deogarh benefitted in Modi regime: Dharmendra Pradhan

DEOGARH: Over 73,000 families of Deogarh have benefitted from various central government schemes during the 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting at Tileibani here as part of his election campaign, Pradhan said 73,777 families of the district have got rice, houses, toilets, Ujjwala gas, Mudra loan, old-age pension, women self-help group assistance and rural employment amounting to nearly Rs 2,200 crore. The PM Modi-led government has given around Rs 3 lakh to each family of Deogarh under various welfare schemes for the poor.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among women and youths of Deogarh for BJP. Deogarh has witnessed change since the time of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Around 2,200 crore has been spent on development of Deogarh district under Modi government,” he claimed.

Giving a detailed account, Pradhan said rice worth Rs 568 crore has been provided to 2.63 lakh beneficiaries of Deogarh under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), around 17,000 houses have been provided in rural and urban areas at a cost of Rs 223 crore. Similarly, 35,165 toilets have been built at a cost of Rs 91 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and cooking gas worth Rs 3.28 crore provided to 20,529 beneficiaries under Ujjawala Yojana.