BJD will form government with three-fourth majority: Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: As election fever grips the state with political parties announcing a substantial number of candidates, 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Sunday asserted the regional outfit will get three-fourth majority and form the state next government in Odisha.

Addressing the state-level convention of Biju Shramika Sammukhya here, the 5T chairman said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will form the next government in Odisha by winning a record number of seats. Besides, the chief minister will also emerge victorious with a record margin from his own Assembly seat, he said.

Stating the performance of BJD in the Lok Sabha election will also be better than 2019, Pandian sought two blessings from people, one for the Assembly and another for the Lok Sabha. He stated people should not look at who the candidate is but at two things, the chief minister and the ‘conch’ symbol. Stating the chief minister is the candidate in all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats, Pandian said he will be the chief minister for a record sixth term and take forward development of Odisha.

The 5T chairman said workers play a key role in the making of an empowered Odisha and the chief minister has always given them priority in the scheme of things. Following the pioneering steps taken by former chief minister Biju Patnaik, Naveen has enhanced the minimum wage for workers from Rs 350 to Rs 450 per day which cost the exchequer Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore per year.

“There are many more steps to be taken for the benefit of the workers and they will be implemented after BJD returns to office,” he added.Referring to various steps taken by the government for the welfare of the workers and common people, Pandian said 90 per cent people staying in rural areas have been given BSKY card. This has ensured people residing in slums and villages can now avail treatment in big hospitals, he added.

Besides, the state government has also taken up transformation of 10,000 temples and schools in Odisha. He also referred to the Srimandir Parikrama project and renovation of Samaleswari temple at Sambalpur.