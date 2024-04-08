Can Opposition challenge Achyuta in Odisha's Kandhamal?

PHULBANI: As the electoral scene unfolds in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, all eyes are on whether BJP and Congress can stop Achyuta Samanta, the sitting MP from the Biju Janata Dal.

Samanta is seeking a second consecutive term, and faces formidable challengers as both major Opposition parties have announced their candidates to fight his dominance in the region.

The BJP has nominated Sukanta Panigrahi while the Congress named Amir Chand Nayak as its candidate.

The Kandhamal parliamentary constituency has been a bastion of the BJD since it was formed. In 2019, Samanta’s victory margin was substantial as he polled an impressive 4,61,679 votes, defeating the BJP’s Kharebela Swain, who garnered 3,12,463 votes.

Samanta’s popularity is rooted in his identity as the founder of prestigious educational institutions like KIIT and more particularly KISS which nurtures tribal children through right education and living free of cost. Add to it his initiatives for infrastructure development during his tenure which has further solidified his position within the constituency.