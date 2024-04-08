Congress issues showcause to Sura Routray for campaign

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday issued a showcause notice to veteran Congress leader and sitting MLA from Jatni, Suresh Kumar Routray for announcing he will campaign for his son Manmath Routray fielded by the BJD from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

The notice issued by chairman of OPCC disciplinary committee Santosh Singh Saluja has asked Routray to reply within 24 hours why action should not be taken against him for such anti-party activity.

The veteran Congress leader, who has announced not to contest elections this time, was on Saturday seen campaigning for Manmath, a pilot, in parts of Bhubaneswar North Assembly segment.

Routray was seen meeting people in a park and appealing them to vote for his son. He was also seen campaigning for his son in different parts of Bhubaneswar constituency on Sunday. Routray is a six time MLA from the Jatni constituency is associated with the Congress since 1980.