Election 2024: From urban flooding to city beautification, Bhubaneswar finds issue galore

BHUBANESWAR: What's going to be the raging election issue in Bhubaneswar? As the state gears up for the polls, and the battle for the capital’s three constituencies intensifies, political parties devise strategy to shape the discourse.

Will it be about law and order, poor waste management, urban flooding and nagging mosquito menace for the Opposition political parties?

Or will the BJD showcase the housing projects under Jaga Mission, dazzling Baba Saheb Amebdkar Bus Terminal and much-hyped Metro Rail apart from other infrastructure and beautification projects to make its point?

As candidates begin their campaign with gusto, the promises kept and failures take center stage in the assembly constituencies of Bhubaneswar North, Central and Ekamra.

The ruling BJD which has retained the coveted seats for over a decade strives to shift the narrative towards development initiatives it has undertaken for the transformation of the city whereas the Opposition looks at the flip side. Or the electorate though, there are issues galore. Shoddy waste management by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation which led to creation of a giant waste hill, sending a stinker across the city, remains a key matter.

“Despite repeated demands to relocate the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School where piling up of garbage has led to creation of a trash hill, the civic body is adamant in its decision of processing the waste at the same site. The government intervention also appears to be ineffective. With the election drawing near, we will meet political parties soon and make it clear that our vote will go to the candidate who gives priority this local issue,” said Sura Patra, a resident and leader of Gadakan Anchalika Unnayan Parishad.