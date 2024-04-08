Nor’wester pauses heatwave in Odisha, respite likely to extend for a week

BHUBANESWAR: Stopping the staggering heat wave on its track, a nor’wester hit across 10 districts of the state, bringing relief to many parts of Odisha as mercury plunged after heavy thundershowers on Sunday.

Districts across the coastal, north and southern parts were lashed by heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds and lightning in the late afternoon hours. The met office said a trough running from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and interior Karnataka led to the thundershower activities.

The good news is thundershower activities may continue for another 24 hours which will abate the hot and sweltering condition. The regional met office has forecast thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind at one or two places in 12 districts on Monday.

“Rainfall activity will occur in the state due to the trough and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal,” said director of IMD, Odisha Dr Manorama Mohanty. As a result, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity is expected at many places till Thursday.