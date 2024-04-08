Odisha: Displaced families end 89-day stir after meeting Das

SAMBALPUR: The Biju Janata Dal’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur and party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das on Sunday persuaded agitating residents of Ghunghutipara to call off their 89-day-old stir.

The agitators have been on protest outside the district collector’s office over their displacement caused by the SAMALEI project.

Das along with BJD district president Rohit Pujari reached the protest site during the evening and interacted with the agitating residents. Subsequently, he received their memorandum and assured them of necessary measures.

Addressing the agitators he said he assumed responsibility to resolve their problem. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is concerned about welfare of every citizen of Sambalpur. I assure on behalf of the CM to protect your dignity,” he said.

Around 200 families from Ghunghutipara, the oldest slum of Sambalpur, were displaced from around the Samaleswari temple area to pave way for the SAMALEI project. While most were rehabilitated at Durgapali area and received compensation to build new houses, some families could not get any compensation or land as they were found to be living on government land.

Despite efforts, as their demands remained unheard, they launched a protest by staging demonstration in front of the collector’s office in January.

Earlier in the day, Das visited the birthplace of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi at Madhupur in Rairakhol sub-division where he paid tributes to the saint poet. Subsequently, he interacted with the people of Madhupur and nearby Kadaligarh. Das also attended the annual convocation of the Odisha Prantiya Marwari Yuva Manch as guest.

The BJD’s LS candidate started his campaign trail from Deogarh on April 5 with a rally and public meeting. He is scheduled to campaign at Rengali on Monday where he will participate in a road show.