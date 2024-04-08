Odisha: Korei in crosshairs of Das-Ghadei tussle

VYASANAGAR: A purported tussle between two very powerful families in the BJD seems to have not only led to a delay in finalising candidate but also queered the pitch for the ruling party in its bastion - the Korei Assembly constituency.

Once the fiefdom of Janata Dal stalwart and Biju Patnaik’s close associate late Ashok Das, who represented the seat five times, Korei has been under the control of his son and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das after his demise in 2008. Pranab’s writ runs large in the constituency despite he himself representing the Jajpur seat in the Assembly. He has been central to candidate selection and decision-making in the seat since the last one decade.

However, Korei this time finds itself in the crosshairs with another influential political family - that of BJD veteran Prafulla Ghadei - eyeing the seat. Ghadei’s son and Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan now represents his fort, the neighbouring Sukinda Assembly segment and has been renominated by the BJD from the seat. But, the family too seems to be pressing for the Korei seat for Pritiranjan’s wife and actor Jhilik Bhattacharjee, pitting themselves directly against Pranab.

According to political circles here, with former BJD MLA and popular Odia cine star Akash Das Nayak switching side to the BJP and sitting MLA Ashok Bal falling behind in the ticket race, the contest for candidature has boiled down straight to the Pranab and Ghadei camps. Pritiranjan had contested and won from Korei in 2009 and has his own network in the constituency. The Ghadeis thus are keen to secure the seat for Jhilik while the Pranab camp seems to be pushing for his brother Bhaba Prasad Das, sources said.