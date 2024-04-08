Odisha’s autonomous colleges lack autonomy!

BHUBANESWAR: None of the autonomous colleges in the state have valid autonomous status. Some of them are funtioning without valid autonomy for over a decade but continue to conduct examinations and issue certificates, in violation of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. Despite this, they are yet to apply to the UGC for renewal of autonomy.

There are 29 autonomous colleges in the state including both government and non-government institutions. The colleges are affiliated to Berhampur, Fakir Mohan, North Odisha, Sambalpur, Utkal and Rama Devi Women’s universities. Autonomous status of three government and as many non-government colleges expired in the 2022-23 academic session while the status of the remaining institutions expired between 2011-12 and 2021-22 sessions.

In the last decade, as per a report of UGC, four colleges under Berhampur University, one each under Fakir Mohan and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB University), six under Sambalpur University, and the highest 14 under Utkal university have lost their autonomous status and have not renewed it yet. Among the popular colleges in the list are SB Women’s College, BJB College, government colleges of Angul, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara college, SVM college at Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh College.