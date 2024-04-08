Poll activities in Odisha restricted between 11 am and 3 pm

JEYPORE: In view of the prevailing heatwave that has gripped the state, the Koraput administration has restricted all political parties from organising election-related activities during the peak hours, 11 am to 3 pm.

Addressing mediapersons, Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan said since the district is reeling under scorching heat, the administration took the decision to prevent incidents like sunstroke.

Political parties can, however, organise meetings during the said period only if they fulfil parameters like holding meetings at large spacious grounds, provision for ORS and drinking water facilities for the public apart from proper cooling system at the meeting sites, he said.

“The administration will allow meetings only after ensuring that all criteria are taken care of,” the collector said. He said all municipality, block and panchayat level officials have been asked to monitor the heatwave and provide drinking water facilities in their respective localities for passersby, needy and cattle.

“Besides, schools have been advised to introduce water bells which will be rung thrice to ensure students drink sufficient water,” Vasan informed.

Meanwhile, normal life was crippled and business activities badly hit in parts of Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad, Borigumma, Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon owing to the hot condition. People have been advised to take precautionary measures while moving out of their houses between 11 am and 3 pm.