Son of Malkangiri daily wager cracks IIT JEE by studying from YouTube

MALKANGIRI: At an age when youngsters kill time over social media, the son of a daily wager here has managed to crack the all India IIT JEE and bag an all India rank (AIR) of 3,000 just by studying from YouTube, results of which were declared recently.

Prakash Kumar Bisoyi, resident of remote Doraguda village in Mathili block, also provides private tuition to local children, besides farming to help ease the financial burden on his parents.

While Prakash’s father Karna Bisoyi suffers from several ailments, his mother Manirani is mentally-challenged, leaving them with no other source of income. In such a situation, Prakash is the sole breadwinner of his family.

After completing his primary education, Prakash took admission in Udulibeda upgraded high school in Mathili where he studied till Class VII. Later, he cleared boards in 2016 from Ganga high school by securing 70 per cent. Thereafter, he went on to study +2 from Baldiaguda higher secondary school and passed with 65 pc marks. He then completed his graduation from DAV College in Koraput by securing 95 pc.

Speaking to TNIE, Prakash said he faced several challenges including financial crisis but his strong determination helped him crack the exam. “I have requested the state government to provide financial assistance to help me pursue higher studies,” he added.