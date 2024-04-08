Taking the tractor wheels, Sonali seeks to give voice to farmers of Sonepur in Odisha

SONEPUR: Against the backdrop of verdant fields and bustling village markets of Sonepur, a decorated tractor traverses the winding roads and narrow lanes, garnering support from farmers and residents alike. At the wheel is Sonali Bishi, a 26-year-old Independent candidate for Sonepur Assembly seat.

As political fervour has intensified, Sonali’s unconventional ‘tractor campaign’ captures the imagination of locals in Sonepur. Driving proudly amidst campaign decorations, she has garnered backing from various farmer organisations in the state, symbolising her grassroots support from the farming community. Choosing a tractor as her campaign vehicle holds profound significance for Sonali as she aims to amplify the voices and concerns of farmers.

A native of Sadeipali village of Balangir, Sonali completed her BA and Masters degree in Social Work in her hometown. It was during her college days, she started working with the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan and joined the fight for the rights of the farmers. Alongside, she participated in several agitation for liquor ban and child rights. Eventually, after her marriage, she shifted to Bishipada in Sonepur, but continued to advocate for farmers’ rights.