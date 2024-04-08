Taking the tractor wheels, Sonali seeks to give voice to farmers of Sonepur in Odisha

SONEPUR: Against the backdrop of verdant fields and bustling village markets of Sonepur, a decorated tractor traverses the winding roads and narrow lanes, garnering support from farmers and residents alike. At the wheel is Sonali Bishi, a 26-year-old Independent candidate for Sonepur Assembly seat.
As political fervour has intensified, Sonali’s unconventional ‘tractor campaign’ captures the imagination of locals in Sonepur. Driving proudly amidst campaign decorations, she has garnered backing from various farmer organisations in the state, symbolising her grassroots support from the farming community. Choosing a tractor as her campaign vehicle holds profound significance for Sonali as she aims to amplify the voices and concerns of farmers.
A native of Sadeipali village of Balangir, Sonali completed her BA and Masters degree in Social Work in her hometown. It was during her college days, she started working with the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan and joined the fight for the rights of the farmers. Alongside, she participated in several agitation for liquor ban and child rights. Eventually, after her marriage, she shifted to Bishipada in Sonepur, but continued to advocate for farmers’ rights.
Sonali decided to step into the poll fray with two major issues including agriculture and farmers related issues besides demand for separate Kosal state. While she has already started reaching out to the voters around three months before the elections were announced, on March 10, during a massive convention of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan she was declared the candidate of the farmers. It was during this event, Sonali began her tractor journey.
The innovative ‘tractor campaign’ has resonated deeply with local residents, who view Sonali’s approach as a refreshing and a departure from traditional politics.
“I had learnt driving tractor after my marriage. As I represent the farmers, I decided to reach out to people on a tractor. Besides, a woman driving a tractor is a very uncommon sight in a place like Sonepur. Although the entire farmer community is supporting me, by driving a tractor, I want to give confidence to those voters who might be apprehensive about my capabilities as a woman candidate.”
She feels that neither the ruling party in the state nor any other national party has ever given importance to the farmers issues. Agriculture being the major local livelihood activity here needs a better representation. “I wish to voice the unheard concerns of the farmers and give them hope to fight for their rights. I will continue to fight for the purpose irrespective of the outcome of the elections,” Sonali asserted.