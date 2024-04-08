Water crisis in Odisha's Ganjam district as Rushikulya river dries up

BERHAMPUR: The scorching temperature in Ganjam district has aggravated an already severe water scarcity, with rivers and reservoirs rapidly depleting. The Rushikulya river, often regarded as the lifeline of the district, is drying up at an alarming rate, posing grave challenges for both residents and farmers alike.

As an agrarian district heavily reliant on rainfed cultivation, Ganjam faces a significant reduction in cultivable land due to scanty rainfall. The dwindling production of kharif paddy has left farmers grappling with concerns over planting rabi crops amidst the looming water crisis.

The plight extends beyond agricultural concerns, as thousands of devotees struggled to partake in the ‘Maha Baruni Snana’ ceremony on Saturday. Traditionally, residents of Aska, Purusottampur, Pratappur, and beyond converge to take a holy dip in the Rushikulya river on this auspicious occasion.

However, the river’s depletion forced many to settle for shallow waters, while some resorted to digging pits in the riverbed to access water. Due to the dire situation, local farmers have been demanding immediate government intervention to revive the Rushikulya river.

The Rushikulya Ryot Mahasabha (RRM) has urged the government to devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the river’s perennial flow, citing mismanagement and diversion of water as key factors contributing to its depletion. Secretary of RRM Simanchal Nahak spoke about various issues including the construction of dams, renovation of irrigation projects and encroachment, leading to the river’s current state. “There is an urgent need for the establishment of the Rushikulya Development Authority (RDA) to oversee effective water management and conservation efforts,” he urged.

The significance of the Rushikulya river extends beyond agricultural irrigation, serving as a vital water source for urban centres like Berhampur, Chhatrapur, and Gopalpur, as well as supporting numerous industries and livelihoods in the region.