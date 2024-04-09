BDA to set up advanced pet care centre at Jatni for Rs 19 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has initiated process to set up an advanced pet care centre on the outskirts of the capital at an investment of around Rs 19 crore.

Sources said tender of the project was floated in March and is expected to be finalised in a couple of weeks. The centre will come up at Khudupur in Jatni on 6.2 acre land. However, the total built up area will be 3,136 sq metre.

As per the plan, the centre will cater to the needs of pet owners, especially in the state capital and its periphery. It will have a day care lounge offering short-term stay service for pets besides a long-term stay facility for the strays.

The centre will also have an emergency block with ICU and operation theatre facilities. Similarly, the administrative block of the centre will have veterinary clinic and consultation room. This apart a recovery unit, a pet salon and accessories store, pet adoption centre and geriatric centre will also be created within the complex. It will also house two quarantine centres for the treatment of pets as well as strays.

The BDA has even planned large play areas for the pets as well as restaurant for pet owners and visitors at the centre. “The pet care centre will be able to cater to around 450 to 500 dogs and cats at a time,” said an official.

He said the service charges for short-term stay of the pets will be worked out on a later stage after the project is completed. While the tender floated by the BDA had quoted the project cost at Rs 14.74 crore, sources said it may further go up to Rs 19.61 crore.

The authority plans to complete the project within a year of commencement of work. An expert agency will be roped in for operation and management of the centre, the official informed.