Husband, two associates held for woman’s murder in Odisha

BHUBANAESWAR: Following death of a 19-year-old woman under mysterious circumstances late on Sunday night, Dhauli police on Monday arrested her husband and his two associates on charges of murdering her.

Police said the deceased Bhagya Dakua of Ganjam had married SK Raju of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and was staying with him in Lingipur area since the last three months. The arrests were made basing on the complaint of Dakua’s parents alleging murder.

Police said they received information that an accident had taken place between two motorcycles and a woman was lying unconscious. The cops reached the spot and took Dakua to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. They seized the two motorcycles and established their owner was Raju.

A search operation was launched and Raju along with his associates nabbed from the railway station in the wee hours of the day. During interrogation, Raju claimed he had a heated exchange with Dakua after which she died by suicide.

He further said that he feared police action and hence called his aides to dispose of Dakua’s body but their motorcycles slipped due to the rains and they fell down. When locals noticed the trio, they fled leaving behind Dakua’s body.

“Raju and his two associates worked as masons, while Dakua’s parents are labourers. The three accused have been arrested and the exact reason behind the woman’s death can be ascertained after receiving her postmortem report,” said an officer of Dhauli police station.