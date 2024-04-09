IT dept’s QRTs check illegal cash movement in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax department has deployed quick response teams (QRTs) in all districts of Odisha and air intelligence units (AIUs) in airports of the state to check illegal movement of cash during elections.

Sources said the department has appointed a nodal officer in each district, who is coordinating with GST, police and other departments concerned on a regular basis. Besides, the department has appointed a state-level nodal officer operating from Bhubaneswar.

In case the department receives any information on movement of illegal cash, the QRTs will be engaged and reach the spot within 15 to 20 minutes. Air intelligence units have been deployed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda and Rourkela, Utkela, Jeypore and Berhampur airports.

The QRTs are coordinating with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and the state police on a daily basis to check illegal movement of cash through airports. Sources said Income Tax department officials have asked banks to inform them of transactions worth over Rs 10 lakh as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and they are receiving information regularly.

“A 24X7 control room has been set up in Bhubaneswar with toll free number 18003457790 and a WhatsApp number (9348904490) issued to receive complaints related to movement of illegal cash,” said sources. The department has also launched an investigation into the seizure of Rs 55 lakh cash from a car in Sonepur district during a police checking last week.