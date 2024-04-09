MLA Tara Bahinipati launches campaign in Borigumma

JEYPORE: Senior leader and Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati commenced his election campaign in Borigumma block after performing rituals at the local Bhairab temple on Sunday evening.

Bahinipati, who has held the prestigious Jeypore seat since 2014, is once again vying for re-election under the Congress banner. Notably, both the BJD and BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the Jeypore Assembly segment, while Bahinipati has already begun engaging with voters in the Borigumma block.

During his campaign, Bahinipati conducted a roadshow in Borigumma, Kumuli, and Kathargada pockets, seeking the blessings of the people for a third term in office. He outlined the Congress agenda for voters and pledged to address their developmental concerns in the future.

Bahinipati said he championed the cause of the people in the Odisha Assembly over the past five years and reiterated the Congress’s commitment to representing all sections of society. He also vowed to deliver justice through the party’s manifesto upon winning the election.

Expressed gratitude to the people for the support he received from them over the last decade, he sought their blessings for a third term.

In 2019 elections, Bahinipati secured 59,785 votes, while BJD candidate Rabi Narayan Nanda received 54,334 votes. Similarly, in 2014, Bahinipati polled 65,378 votes against Nanda’s 57,011 votes.