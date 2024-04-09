Odisha headmaster booked for sexually harassing teacher

JAJPUR: Police have booked the headmaster of a government high school in Dharmasala on charges of sexually harassing a woman teacher.

A case was registered against Ramesh Chandra Sethy, the headmaster of Gopaljew government high school at Muraripur, after the woman teacher lodged a complaint with Dharmasala police on Sunday.

In her complaint, the teacher said she was working in the high school for the last two years. Headmaster Sethy started to misbehave with her six months after she joined the school and also passed lewd remarks at her.

“On pretext of work, the headmaster used to call me to his office chamber and stare at my body inappropriately. He also misbehaved with me and passed objectionable remarks about my character in the school,” she alleged.

The complainant further claimed when she brought the matter to the notice of the district education officer,Sethy hired a goon who assaulted her on the school premises in presence of staff and students.

“On the direction of the headmaster, one Kalia Behera came to school on Saturday and assaulted me physically. When two of my colleagues tried to rescue me, they were also assaulted,” she alleged.

On Sunday, the teacher filed a complaint in Dharmasala police station, basing on which a case was registered.

Investigating officer A Jena said police have launched an investigation into the matter.