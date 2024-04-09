Onus on students, institutions to make India a developed nation: Odisha Governor

SAMBALPUR: The 21st century will be a knowledge-driven society. Only those nations, which will have the capital of knowledge, will be able to progress, said Odisha Governor, Raghubar Das while addressing the 33rd convocation of the Sambalpur University held here on Monday.

During his address, the Governor said, “In the age of computers, the youth of India have a great distinction compared to other countries, in terms of the inheritance of knowledge. I urge the youth to recognise their heritage and make it their source of strength. Now the time has come for educational institutions and students to make India a developed nation and keep working with dedication until the goal is achieved.”

Governor Das commended the efficient utilisation of the SWAYAM platform, a collaboration between the UGC and Ministry of Education, to promote digital education. He also praised the introduction of new add-on courses aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) and the provision of free admission under the sports quota.

Vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, who was the chief speaker on the occasion said when the two basic goals of teaching and research are achieved by any university, other ancillary aspects are sure to follow suit.

“Sambalpur University has been pursuing this objective for many decades. It is necessary that the level of national or state-level institutions be raised on par with the global level. If students and researchers work in this direction we can realise our potential and keep pace with the top-most countries of the world in the next few years,” he asserted.

Chief guest, director of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ramanuj Narayan spoke on Odisha being a powerhouse of the country with its rich natural resources including minerals and mines.

“I urge science graduates to explore areas like nano materials from mine waste, bioprocess and biotechnology, solar cells, battery beyond lithium, hydrogen, net zero emissions, natural polymers, onsite mining, critical minerals, sea water to drinking water, mining waste to road, building materials and admixtures among many others,” he exhorted.

As many as 78 students were awarded PhD and post-PhD degrees while 56 students given gold medals for their performance in different disciplines for the academic year 2022-23. Moreover, the university also conferred D.Litt on Dr Suresh Prasad Sarangi in Political Sciences and Dr Sachin Gupta in Management.

Vice-chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra delivered the welcome address.