Orkel police arrest three of Maharashtra with 38 kg ganja

MALKANGIRI: Orkel police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle a little more than 38 kg ganja from near Chitrakonda chowk here during day patrolling on Monday.

As per the statement released by the district police headquarters, the team led by sub-inspector Ajit Singh Bariha, intercepted three individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour at the chowk. The three were found carrying suspicious materials wrapped and affixed to their bodies, with two of them also carrying two white plastic handbags each.

Upon spotting the police, the individuals attempted to flee, raising suspicion among the police members who chased and ultimately apprehended all three suspects.

During search, the police found 38.2 kg ganja from their possession. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Fiazan (25) and Yashmin Nagar from Ulistan Nagar village, and Sheik Sharik (45) from Yashmin Nagar village, both under Nagpuri Gate police jurisdiction in Amaravati district, Maharashtra.

Additionally, Bajrang Ashok Patel (29) from Jaysiyaram Nagar village under Gadgenagar police limits in Amaravati district, Maharashtra, was also apprehended.

Police stated that Sunadhar Khilla from Chitrakonda was the supplier of the ganja. Further searches led to the confiscation of two mobile phones and cash amounting to `2,100 from the suspects.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused persons has been registered.