Pregnant woman found dead, husband detained in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Tentuligada village within Tikabali police limits in Kandhamal district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Reshma Kanhar. Her husband Iswar Nayak (36), has been detained by police.

Reshma’s father Gokul Kanhar of Gudrigaon village told police that his daughter fell in love with Iswar and they married last year. However, a couple of months after their marriage, Iswar allegedly started to torture Reshma for dowry.

Meanwhile, Reshma got pregnant but the torture continued. Gokul claimed Iswar killed his daughter after he failed to meet his dowry demand.

Neighbours said on Saturday, they heard the couple quarrelling over some issue. On Monday morning, Reshma was found dead in her house. Tikabali IIC Kalyanmayee Sendha said basing on the allegation of the deceased’s father and statements of villagers, Iswar has been detained for questioning.

Reshma’s body was sent to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani for autopsy. The exact reason of the woman’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives, the IIC added.