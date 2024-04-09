Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas inspired by Bhima Bhoi: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

RAIRAKHOL: “The verses of Santhakabi Bhima Bhoi have not only enriched Odia literature, but become an endless source of inspiration for all of us,” said Union Education Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan.

While campaigning at Rairakhol on Monday, Pradhan quoted one of the popular verses of Bhoi and stated, “An extract from Bhima Bhoi’s poem which says, ‘Praninka Arata Dukha Apramita, Dekhu Dekhu Ke Ba Sahu; Mo jibana pache Narke Padithau; Jagata Uddhara Heu,’ has shown the path of life to the entire world.”

His composition has deeply influenced the spiritual, cultural, literary and social life of Odisha. His writings were aimed at removing casteism and untouchability and establishing social equality, the minister said, adding, “Inspired by the Santhakabi’s ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ in the governance system.” Pradhan also garlanded the statue of Bhima Bhoi on the day.

Later, he visited the presiding deity, ‘Panchkhanda’ of Rairakhol to seek blessings and also offered prayers at the Sri Ram Temple. Pradhan spent some time at both the temples and interacted with the devotees and party workers.

The minister held a meeting with the grassroots workers in Rairakhol and urged them to put in their efforts to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Earlier on Sunday, Pradhan campaigned at Deogarh where he participated in a huge bike rally and later addressed a public meeting in Tileibani block in the district.