BHUBANESWAR: Vice-chancellor of Central Sanskrit University at New Delhi, Shrinivasa Varakhedi said development of Sanskrit language should not just be limited to the field of literature.

Speaking at an international conference on ‘Science and Technology in Ancient Indian Literature in Modern Perspective’, inaugurated at Central University of Odisha (CUO) on Monday, he said Sanskrit should also be used for development of science and technology.

“If we want to achieve a developed India, we should revive the ancient Indian traditions of all disciplines including science and technology”, he said. India was an economically rich country but due to plundering from various foreign rulers, it became poor subsequently.

“But we will fight back for development. For this purpose, the indigenous knowledge should be developed”, he said. On the occasion, vice-chancellor of National Sanskrit University GSR Krishna Murty said Sanskrit should be multi-faceted and mixed with all disciplines for studies.

The conference, organised by the department of Sanskrit, was inaugurated by vice-chancellor of the host institution Chakradhar Tripathi. It was attended by vice-chancellor of four universities.