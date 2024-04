BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI/BARIPADA: At least three persons were killed and 35 others sustained injuries in three separate mishaps in Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts on Monday.

In Kandhamal, three youths died after their scooter rammed into a pole and fell off a culvert near Mandakia Budamaha within Raikia police limits. The deceased were identified as Basanta Panda (30) of Mujagada under Bhanjanagar police station, Kusal Digal (25) of Beredakia village and Brahmananda Bhoi (25) of Sugadabai village in Raikia area.

The accident took place when the three were returning home after watching ‘Danda Jatra’ in Paburia. While crossing a culvert, the rider lost control of the scooter and all of them fell around 20-30 ft down the road.

Locals found the three lying in the pool of blood and informed police. Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rushed them to Raikia community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The two-wheeler was also seized from the spot and further investigation is on.

In the second mishap which took place in Mayurbhanj’s Dwarsuni ghat, 20 people sustained injuries, three of them critical, when the bus they were travelling in hit a big stone lying on the side of NH-49 on Monday. The incident occurred when the passengers were on their way to Murshidabad in West Bengal from Angul district in the bus.

On being informed, Bangiriposi police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were brought to Bangiriposi CHC for treatment. Three persons who sustained critical injuries were admitted to the CHC, the others were released after receiving first-aid. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

In the third accident in Ganjam district, as many as 15 passengers were injured after the private bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near G Nuagaon chowk under Belaguntha police station. The incident occurred when the bus was en route from Bhanjanagar to Belaguntha. All injured persons were admitted to the Bhanjanagar hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The passengers alleged the driver of the bus was in inebriated state which led to the accident.