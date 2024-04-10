80,000 devotees flock to Odisha's Tara Tarini temple

BERHAMPUR: On the third Tuesday of the Chaitra month, more than 80,000 pilgrims defied the scorching sun to throng the Tara Tarini shrine in Ganjam district.

The Chaitra Parba, an annual festival honouring the goddess Tara Tarini, commenced on March 27, with Tuesday marking the deity’s manifestation as Saraswati. Decked in finery, the shrine atop the Ratnagiri hills welcomed thousands of devotees, with queues forming from the early hours of the day.

Devotees believe that seeking the blessings of Tara Tarini during the Chaitra Jatra is highly auspicious, especially during a year with five Tuesdays of the Chaitra month. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, the district administration has implemented elaborate arrangements, including transportation, resting areas, drinking water facilities, and traffic management.

The Chaitra festival holds immense significance among the numerous celebrations at the Tara Tarini temple. Devotees offer prayers and offerings to the deities placed at the Bije Pitha.

Under the 5T initiative, the temple had a facelift, embracing Odisha’s architectural heritage while enhancing the spiritual ambience and visitor experience.

Chairman 5T VK Pandian also made his customary visit to the hilltop to pay homage to the revered deity on the day.

Interacting with the temple executive officer TK Reddy, management committee office bearers led by Pramod Kumar Panda, and servitors led by Bapuji Rana, Pandian reminisced about his longstanding association with the shrine.

For the past 16 years, Pandian has made an annual pilgrimage to the shrine, a tradition that began during his tenure as the collector of Ganjam.