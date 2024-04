BHUBANESWAR: After Chudangagada fort, yet another protected site in Cuttack district - an ancient fortress at Choudwar - is facing threat of illegal land excavation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has accused the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) of excavating and levelling the protected area of the fort site by using heavy machineries, in violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958.

Located on the left bank of river Birupa, the entire Choudwar fort site was declared Centrally protected in 1937, comprising an area of 1,450 acre of land spread across villages of Agrahat, Jajbhairab, Mundmal, Chhatisa, Bandala, Govind Jew Patna, Kapaleswar and Kedareswar. It dates back to 12th CE.

In a letter to the Cuttack collector and district magistrate on Tuesday, the superintending archaeologist of ASI, Puri circle, alleged that for the last six months, contractors hired by IDCO have been using heavy machinery to level and clear land for constructions in the area and continue to do so even now.

While ASI has issued a notice to the divisional head of IDCO, Cuttack division, to stop the illegal excavation, there has been no response. “We had also approached the police station with a complaint over the matter but the latter did not lodge any FIR,” superintending archaeologist DB Garnayak said.

On the day, the national conservation agency also sought intervention of the Cuttack SP and IIC of Choudwar police station to lodge an FIR over the issue.