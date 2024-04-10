DEO starts probe into admission denial by Odisha private schools

BHUBANESWAR: An inquiry has been initiated by the Khurda district administration following allegations over violation of Right to Education (RTE) Act by private schools in giving admission to students from poor socioeconomic backgrounds.

Recently, 10 private schools in the city were accused of not adhering to section 12 (1)(c) of the RTE Act under which, they must reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections from the neighbourhood (within 5 km radius of the school), by the members of Odisha Parents Federation.

Sources said the district education officer of Khurda has constituted two teams of four officials each to inquire into the allegations and submit reports based on which, corrective measures will be taken. They have been instructed to submit detailed reports by April 12 to the Khurda collector.